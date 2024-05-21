Palestinian Presidency Slams US For Supporting Israel In Attacks On Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, May 22 (IANS) The Palestinian presidency has slammed the US administration for its support of Israel amid the latter's ongoing attacks on Palestinians in both the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

In a statement published by Palestine's official news agency WAFA, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the presidency, said on Tuesday that the Israeli government and its army continued their "crimes" in Palestinian territories as a result of the "continued and unjustified support" provided by the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that the American support for Israel, including financial aid, weapons, and the shielding from accountability for its "crimes," "pushed Israeli leaders to commit more crimes in northern Gaza and Rafah".

He also warned of the danger of ongoing Israeli attacks on the Palestinians from the southernmost city of Rafah to the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that seven Palestinians were killed and 12 others were injured during an Israeli operation in Jenin. Among the injured, three were in critical condition and have been hospitalised.

Palestinian security sources said that Israeli soldiers conducted a raid on Jenin and its refugee camp on Tuesday, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces in the refugee camp and several neighbourhoods of the city.

Avichai Adraee, a spokesperson of the Israeli military, said in a post on the social media platform X that security forces carried out an operation to "thwart terrorism" in Jenin, where several gunmen were reportedly injured.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that Israeli bulldozers continued to demolish infrastructure near Jenin Governmental Hospital and in the city's neighbourhoods.

Since October 7, 2023, Israelis have killed 513 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 127 from Jenin, according to official Palestinian statistics.