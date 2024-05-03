Road Mishap Kills 20, Wounds 21 In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 3 (KUNA) -- At least 20 people lost their lives while 21 others received injuries on Friday when a passenger bus overturned in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district, said officials.

Diamer district's rescue officer Shoukat Riaz in a statement to media said that the bus, which belonged to a private company, was travelling from Rawalpindi city to Gilgit city when the driver lost control near Gunar Farm area. Subsequently, the bus overturned and landed near the banks of the Indus River, he added.

He confirmed that 20 people died while 21 others received injuries and were shifted to the government-run Chilas Hospital.

According to Gilgit Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, three women were also among the dead, noting that a total of 43 passengers were on the bus.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief and conveyed his condolences to the victims' relatives, praying for the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief on the loss of lives and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. (end)

