India, Indonesia To Collaborate In Defence Industry, Maritime Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 3 (KUNA) -- India and Indonesia on Friday agreed to enhance collaboration in areas of defence industry, maritime security and multilateral cooperation.

During the 7th India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting held in New Delhi, both sides evaluated existing defence cooperation initiatives and expressed satisfaction at the expanding scope of defence cooperation between the two countries, said a statement from the Indian Defense Ministry.

"The dignitaries identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration especially in the field of defence industry ties, maritime security and multilateral cooperation," the statement said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence of Indonesia, Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto, it added.

The Indonesian official visited the the Defence Research and Development Organisation headquarters in New Delhi in addition to TATA Advanced Systems and L&T Defence facilities in Pune.

He also discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in research and joint production with other Indian defence industry partners.

"India and Indonesia have a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and have arrived at a shared vision of the Indo-Pacific. In current times, this partnership is characterised by closed cooperation in bilateral and multilateral arena, including frequent high-level interactions. Indonesia is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific region," the Defense Ministry said in the statement.

Ermawan Taufanto arrived in India on Thursday on a three-day visit to cement defense and security collaboration between the two nations. (end)

