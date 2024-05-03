King Meets Italy PM, Warns Against Repercussions Of Israeli Ground Offensive On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Rome - His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Thursday, warned against the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to de-escalate, in order to avoid expanding conflict in the region, which could threaten international peace and security, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King reiterated his call on the international community to step up efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians, and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid.

His Majesty noted the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA, which is a vital lifeline for nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, and also provides much needed services for millions of Palestinian refugees elsewhere in the region.

The King warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of holy sites in Jerusalem, the statement said.

His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to undertaking its historical and religious role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.

The King reiterated the need to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing all the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

His Majesty stressed the importance of an international recognition of the Palestinian state, especially by European countries.

The meeting also covered ties between Jordan and Italy, with His Majesty commending the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and expressing keenness on enhancing cooperation in various fields.

For her part, the Italian prime minister expressed appreciation of Jordan's crucial role in delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza, stressing Italy's commitment to providing aid to the civilian population in the Strip, in cooperation with the Kingdom.

Meloni stressed the importance of de-escalation in the region, calling for stepping up efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, according to the statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Jordan's Ambassador to Italy Qais Abu Dayyeh, and a number of senior Italian officials attended the meeting.

