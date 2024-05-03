Richtech Robotics And Zipphaus To Launch Robot-Operated Cafes Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Richtech Robotics , a Nevada company and a provider of AI-driven service robots, today announced a joint venture with Zipphaus to launch robot-operated cafes in hospitals, airports, colleges and universities.

This strategic partnership brings together Richtech's pioneering robotics expertise with Zipphaus's operational proficiency to maximize development opportunities across the United States.

Through this joint venture, Richtech and Zipphaus will form Zipphaus Plus, which will be focused on deploying Richtech's ADAM robot alongside Zipphaus' cafe management expertise.

The JV aims to establish robot-operated flagship cafes in at least two locations at major hospitals as initial launch points.

Matt Casella, Richtech's president, says:“This joint venture represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the service industry through collaborative robotics.

