(MENAFN- 3BL) Forbes has listed Gilead as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity. We believe that by championing inclusion and diversity, we not only enrich our workplace but also drive groundbreaking advancements in science.

“Continuing to hold ourselves accountable in building an environment that fosters inclusion is essential, and this recognition is especially meaningful as it's based on feedback from our incredible employees and community in addition to data." - Jyoti Mehra , Executive Vice President of Human Resources.

