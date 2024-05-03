Gaza Death Toll Rises To 34,622 Martyrs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of casualties due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza enclave since October has risen to 34,622 martyrs and 77,867 injured, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Friday.

The Israeli occupation soldiers have committed three massacres against families in the enclave during the past 24 hours, of which 26 martyrs and 51 wounded were whisked off to hospitals, the Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed.

It highlighted that such a toll is expected to increase as there are thousands of victims still underneath the rubble and on roads, with the occupation forces preventing paramedics and civil defense personnel from reaching out to them.