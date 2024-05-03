Heatwave In India-7 Dog Breeds Not Suited For Indian Weather

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During a heatwave in India, it's essential to consider dog breeds that are not well-suited to the hot and humid climate. Here are seven dog breeds that may struggle in such conditions

Brachycephalic pugs with flat faces have trouble breathing, especially in hot and humid weather. They can have heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Like Pugs, Bulldogs are brachycephalic with short muzzles and sensitive to heatstroke. Their small form and thick fur coat might worsen heat issues in warmer areas.

Thick coats and blue-black tongues distinguish Chow Chows. They originated in China, where temperatures vary, but India's heatwaves may challenge their thick fur.

These huge, fluffy dogs have thick coats that insulate against cold but can be troublesome in hot weather. They may struggle to control their body temperature amid heatwaves.

Saint Bernards' thick hair and stature make them unsuitable for hot conditions. Due of their thick coats, they might overheat fast and have heatstroke.

Alaskan Malamutes, like Siberian Huskies, have thick coats for cold climates. India's hot and humid environment may cause heat-related ailments.

Siberian Huskies have thick double coats to keep them warm in frigid areas. India's heatwaves are unfavourable for them since they overheat rapidly.