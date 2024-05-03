               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heatwave In India-7 Dog Breeds Not Suited For Indian Weather


5/3/2024 2:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During a heatwave in India, it's essential to consider dog breeds that are not well-suited to the hot and humid climate. Here are seven dog breeds that may struggle in such conditions


Heatwave In India-7 Dog Breeds Not Suited For Indian Weather Image

During a heatwave in India, it's essential to consider dog breeds that are not well-suited to the hot and humid climate. Here are 7 dog breeds that may struggle in such conditions


Heatwave In India-7 Dog Breeds Not Suited For Indian Weather Image

Brachycephalic pugs with flat faces have trouble breathing, especially in hot and humid weather. They can have heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Bulldog

Like Pugs, Bulldogs are brachycephalic with short muzzles and sensitive to heatstroke. Their small form and thick fur coat might worsen heat issues in warmer areas.

Chow Chow

Thick coats and blue-black tongues distinguish Chow Chows. They originated in China, where temperatures vary, but India's heatwaves may challenge their thick fur.


Heatwave In India-7 Dog Breeds Not Suited For Indian Weather Image

These huge, fluffy dogs have thick coats that insulate against cold but can be troublesome in hot weather. They may struggle to control their body temperature amid heatwaves.


Heatwave In India-7 Dog Breeds Not Suited For Indian Weather Image

Saint Bernards' thick hair and stature make them unsuitable for hot conditions. Due of their thick coats, they might overheat fast and have heatstroke.


Heatwave In India-7 Dog Breeds Not Suited For Indian Weather Image

Alaskan Malamutes, like Siberian Huskies, have thick coats for cold climates. India's hot and humid environment may cause heat-related ailments.


Heatwave In India-7 Dog Breeds Not Suited For Indian Weather Image

Siberian Huskies have thick double coats to keep them warm in frigid areas. India's heatwaves are unfavourable for them since they overheat rapidly.

MENAFN03052024007385015968ID1108171289


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search