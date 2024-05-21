UK Premier expresses regret over infected blood scandal

(MENAFN) In a solemn address to the House of Commons on Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered a profound apology for the tragic consequences of the infected blood scandal, labeling it a "day of national shame" on behalf of successive governments. Reflecting on the findings of the inquiry, which spanned over 2,500 pages, Sunak expressed deep remorse, acknowledging the profound injustice inflicted upon those affected.



Sunak pledged to provide comprehensive compensation to individuals impacted by the scandal, assuring that the government would spare no expense in delivering restitution. He affirmed that the details of the compensation scheme would be unveiled on Tuesday, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing the grievous harm caused.



The inquiry's damning conclusions pointed to systemic failures and negligence by both governmental authorities and medical professionals, attributing the calamity to a "catalogue of failures" spanning decades. The report highlighted how thousands of patients with haemophilia and related bleeding disorders suffered infections from HIV and hepatitis viruses due to receiving contaminated blood and blood products during the 1970s and 1990s.



Moreover, the report shed light on a troubling pattern of misinformation and concealment by government and NHS officials, suggesting a deliberate effort to obfuscate the truth and evade accountability. The revelation of such actions has intensified the gravity of what has been described as the most significant treatment catastrophe in the history of the UK's National Health Service.



The inquiry's findings have prompted a reckoning with the past, compelling the government to confront the profound suffering endured by those affected by the infected blood scandal. Sunak's apology, alongside the promise of comprehensive compensation, represents a crucial step towards acknowledging the victims' pain and ensuring accountability for the tragic consequences of this profound failure of governance and healthcare.

MENAFN21052024000045015839ID1108239146