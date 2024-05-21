Chinese yuan weakens slightly against US dollar on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System reported a slight weakening of the central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, commonly known as the yuan, against the U.S. dollar. The central parity rate was adjusted downward by 27 pips to 7.1069. This adjustment reflects the value of the yuan relative to the U.S. dollar within the framework set by the Chinese authorities.



In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is subject to fluctuations within a certain range determined by the central parity rate. Specifically, the yuan is permitted to appreciate or depreciate by up to 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day. This mechanism allows for some flexibility in the exchange rate, enabling market forces to play a role in determining the value of the currency.



The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is calculated based on a weighted average of prices provided by market makers prior to the opening of the interbank market on each business day. This rate serves as a reference point for currency trading and helps guide market participants in their transactions. Adjustments to the central parity rate reflect changes in market conditions and external factors influencing the exchange rate between the yuan and the U.S. dollar.

