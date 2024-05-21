Zelensky And Iohannis Discuss Support For Ukraine, NATO Summit Priorities, And Security In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Presidents of Ukraine and Romania Volodymyr Zelensky and Klaus Iohannis discussed support for our country, the priorities of the upcoming NATO summit, and security in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Romanian president on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“I just had a comprehensive telephone discussion with Volodymyr Zelensk, focusing on our continued support for Ukraine, priorities for the upcoming NATO Summit & consolidation of the overall security in the BlackSea,” Iohannis wrote.

Iohannis also expressed Romania's commitment to the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.

As reported, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that he was open to discussing the issue of providing Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system.