Kuwait FM Offers Condolences Over Iranian Pres. Death


5/21/2024 8:04:54 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya offered on Monday his condolences at the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation who were killed in a recent helicopter crash.
Al-Yahya expressed in the Embassy's condolences book his sincere sorrow and deep sympathy to the families of the victims and the Iranian people. (end)
