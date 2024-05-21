Kuwait FM Offers Condolences Over Iranian Pres. Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya offered on Monday his condolences at the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation who were killed in a recent helicopter crash. Al-Yahya expressed in the Embassy's condolences book his sincere sorrow and deep sympathy to the families of the victims and the Iranian people. (end) ahm

