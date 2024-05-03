Security Forces Bust Forest Hideout, Recover Arms In J&K's Bandipora

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday and arms & ammunition recovered, officials said.

"Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Changali forest in the Aragam area of Bandipora recovering 2 AK-series rifles, 4 AK magazines, and AK rounds. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law," an official said.

The operation was jointly conducted by personnel of the Army's 13 RR, Bandipora police, and the CRPF's 3rd Bn.

The busting of the hideout by the security forces was part of the operations to ensure that the poll process in the Valley is held in a free and fearless environment.