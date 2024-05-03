Pakistan Saw 77 Militant Attacks Resulting In 70 Fatalities In April: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, May 3 (IANS) Following a brief lull in March, militant attacks in Pakistan surged once again in April with at least 77 verifiable incidents resulting in 70 fatalities, an Islamabad-based think-tank said in a recent report.

The fatalities included 35 civilians, 31 security forces personnel and four militants, meanwhile, 67 individuals suffered injuries, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said in its monthly assessment report, according to Xinhua news agency.

In comparison, March 2024 saw 56 militant attacks, resulting in 77 fatalities and 67 injuries, said the report.

This indicates a 38 per cent increase in the number of militant attacks, although there was a 9 per cent decline in deaths, with no change in the number of injuries, it added.

The report also underscored the efforts of Pakistani security forces in thwarting numerous potential attacks during the month, adding that at least 55 suspected militants were killed and 12 others were arrested, marking a 55 per cent increase in militant deaths compared to March.