               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

French Police Disperse On Campus Pro-Palestine Demo


5/3/2024 7:21:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 3 (KUNA) -- The French police deployed in the compound of Paris Po University on Friday forcing scores of pro-Palestine activists to disperse and withdraw from the premises.
The news station, BFM, said the police intervened at the academic institution compound to bring out scores of the pro-Palestinian activists.
The operation was carried out after some 100 students gathered in the compound to express solidarity with Palestine.
Many French colleges and academies have witnessed identical demonstrations. (end)
ma




MENAFN03052024000071011013ID1108170276


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search