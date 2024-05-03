French Police Disperse On Campus Pro-Palestine Demo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 3 (KUNA) -- The French police deployed in the compound of Paris Po University on Friday forcing scores of pro-Palestine activists to disperse and withdraw from the premises.

The news station, BFM, said the police intervened at the academic institution compound to bring out scores of the pro-Palestinian activists.

The operation was carried out after some 100 students gathered in the compound to express solidarity with Palestine.

Many French colleges and academies have witnessed identical demonstrations. (end)

