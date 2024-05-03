President Ilham Aliyev: We Highly Value Poland's Position That Spans The Entire South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We highly value Poland's position, as a member state of theEuropean Union and as an initiator of the Eastern Partnershipprogram, which contributes to shaping the EU's policy aimed atfostering regional cooperation that spans the entire SouthCaucasus,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevsaid in his congratulatory letter to President of the Republic ofPoland Andrzej Duda on the occasion of Constitution Day.

According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani leader extended hissincerest congratulations and best wishes to Andrzej Duda and,through him, to all the people of Poland on behalf of himself andthe people of Azerbaijan.

“We are pleased with the current level of relations betweenAzerbaijan and Poland, which are founded on traditions offriendship and mutual respect. Our rapidly developing cooperationin economy, transportation, culture, and other areas serves theinterests of both our countries and our people,” the letterreads.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that joint effortswould be continued to realize the existing potential ofAzerbaijan-Poland relations, to expand the scope ofAzerbaijan-Poland cooperation, and to infuse it with newcontent.