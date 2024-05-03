ANAMA Deputy Chairman Meets With Chairman Of Human Rights And Equality Organization Of Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Bahruz Mammadov, the first deputy chairman of the Board of theDemining Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with thechairman of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkiye,Maharram Kilin.

According to Azernews, Bahruz Mammadov informed about thecurrent mine threat in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, theachievements in the field of demining and the work done. He notedthat not only the former line of contact, but also civilian areas,high contamination of objects with mines, deliberate mining ofareas of no military significance is a crime against humanity.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the currentcooperation with the Republic of Turkey in the field of combatingthe threat of landmines, possible cooperation perspectives on thelegal evaluation of the problem of landmines that pose seriousthreats to the ecological system at the international level, andother issues of mutual interest. .

Expressing his gratitude for the presented information, MaharramKilinc said that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's "One nation, twostates!" under the motto, he stressed that he is always ready tosupport the delivery of the true voice of Azerbaijan to theinternational audience.