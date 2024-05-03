Mango Fiesta Begins At Rawabi Hypermarket

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the summer sun begins to shine brighter, Rawabi Hypermarket has announced the much-awaited Mango Fiesta, a celebration of the world's most beloved tropical fruit.

From May 2 to 6, customers can indulge in a sensory journey through more than 30 varieties of mangoes sourced from exotic locales such as India, Colombia, Australia, Brazil, Yemen, Thailand, and Peru.

Mango enthusiasts will have the opportunity to savor a diverse array of flavors, each boasting its unique taste and texture. From the regal Alphonso to the fragrant Mallika, and from the creamy Malgoa to the tangy Nadasala, there is something to delight every palate.

Other enticing varieties include Sundari, Kalapadi, Chakkarakutty, Romani, Badami, Tothapuri, Nattumanga, Himapasanth, Seeri, Panjavarna, Umar Pasand, Mundappa, Ratna, and Gudadath, among others.

The Mango Fiesta kicked off with a grand inauguration ceremony at Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa, attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Managing Director of Al Rawabi Group MP Mohammed Abdullah, Executive Director of Al Rawabi Group Ajmal Abdullah, and General Manager of Al Rawabi Group Kannu Baker, alongside other department heads and distinguished guests.

The event marked the beginning of a week-long celebration of this tropical delight, promising an unforgettable experience for mango lovers across the region.

“We are thrilled to bring Mango Fiesta to our valued customers, offering them a chance to experience the richness and diversity of this beloved fruit. With over 30 varieties to choose from, we invite everyone to join us in this flavorful journey and discover their new favorite mango,” said Executive Director of Al Rawabi Group Ajmal Abdullah.

Visitors to Rawabi Hypermarket can expect not only an extensive selection of mangoes but also a vibrant atmosphere filled with samplings, activities, and special promotions. Whether you're a specialist of mangoes or simply looking to enjoy the flavors of summer, Mango Fiesta promises an unforgettable culinary adventure for all.