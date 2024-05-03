Trans-Border Narcotics Network Busted In Punjab, 4Kg Ice Seized

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 3 (IANS) In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotics smuggling networks, Punjab Police has apprehended one person and seized four kg ice (methamphetamine) and one kg heroin, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

He said that drones were used to transport drugs from a Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered in Amritsar and investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages, he added.

Earlier, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar busted an international drugs syndicate spread over five countries with the arrest of three persons of a family, while also recovering 48 kg heroin and Rs 21 lakh from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Babbi, a native of Dhandiyan village in Nawanshahr, his daughter Aman Rozi, and his son-in-law Hardeep Singh.

Apart from seizing heroin and drug money, the police also impounded three high-end cars from their possession.

DGP Yadav had said that the drugs syndicate, spread across five countries -- Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Canada -- was actively involved in trans-border and interstate drug smuggling using their domestic network spanning two states -- Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

He had said preliminary investigation has suggested that Gujarat's sea route and Jammu and Kashmir's land route were used to push this heroin consignment into the territory of India.

The DGP said that a Turkey-based heroin smuggler, Navpreet Singh, alias Nav, is the mastermind of the syndicate.

Nav was also involved in a 350 kg heroin seizure by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 2021.