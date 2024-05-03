Dubai Weather: Heavy Rains Lash UAE Again Flights Cancelled, Schools And Offices Shut

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Heavy rainfall has returned to United Arab Emirates with several flights being cancelled while people and students have been asked to work and study from home.

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Friday as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the UAE this week UAE authorities have asked schools to start distance learning while companies have been asked to allow people to work from home.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that the decision is applicable to all private schools, nurseries and universities. Dubai announced work from home for government employees on May 2 and May 3. Parks and beaches have been shut rains: Flights affected, schools closed - 7 key pointsEmirates cancelled several flights due to bad weather across the UAE on Thursday. A Flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times that the“adverse weather conditions in Dubai on Thursday have caused some delays to their operations”.India's IndiGo said that their flight operations have been affected due to bad weather in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. Vistara and SpiceJet also said that departures, arrivals, and flights will be impacted due to inclement weather floods: Indian consulate issues helpline numbers as rains wreak havocIn April, flooding overwhelmed the UAE's drainage systems. Many residents lost their belongings when their homes flooded, and many cars were destroyed. Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel , ended up needing 22, tankers with vacuum pumps to get water off its grounds weather on May 3According to the Khaleej Times, on Friday generally fair and partly weather is expected over eastern and southeastern areas education department issues heatwave guidelines for schoolsThe National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expected the night to be humid, with a gradual rise in temperature from Saturday temperature will surge up to 38 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively weather department has also projected light to moderate winds which may cause dust and sand to blow over.



