Minutes After Discharge, Patient Readmitted To SMHS Due To Bad Road Condition

The doctors treating the patient at the Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital informed that he had recently undergone a stomach surgery.

Discharged from the hospital after surgery, the patient was on the way to his home when the vehicle he was travelling in when the car he was traveling in came across a patch of rough, pothole-filled road, which caused his health to worsen.

The impact of the short but clashing journey proved costly for his health post surgery, leaving his family with no option than to return to the hospital for readmission.

It may be in place to mention that the road that connects Karan Nagar with SMHS undergoes construction as part of the Srinagar Smart City Project.

Pedestrians, commuters, and patients have all experienced significant disruptions as a result of the construction delay, local traders informed Kashmir Observer.

“On one hand the authorities claim that Srinagar will be developed on the modern lines as part of the Smart City project, while on the other, they dug roads and gave them an odd appearance,” they said.

“A patient being readmitted to the hospital is regrettable, since the authorities don't seem to care about the consequences of their bad decisions. In such circumstances, the patient's health may deteriorate, and God forbid, they may even pass away,” said the doctors at SMHS.

They said the ambulances get stuck in massive gridlocks for hours together as a result of the under construction roads in the vicinity. The patients and their attendants are the worst sufferers of the poor policies of the government.

