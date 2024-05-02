Irish Pundit: Armenians Set Obstacle In West To Understanding Truth About Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Right after Azerbaijan liberated the Garabagh from Armenianoccupation, visits by official and unofficial foreignrepresentatives were organised to the territories.

Over the past four years, large delegations from majorinternational travel networks such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania,British Piki Reels, and Swedish Club 100 have visited Garabagh andEastern Zangazur several times. Additionally, last year, a UNmission visited Garabagh to observe the situation.

However, despite this, the facts about Garabagh, the vandalismcommitted by the Armenian junta regime against cultural monuments,historical buildings, and mosques in the occupied territories arestill not strongly condemned by the leading bodies and institutionsof Europe. On the contrary, the West unfairly defends Armenia dueto the liberation of Azerbaijan's sovereign territories.

In a comment for Azernews on the issue, PatrickWalsh, an Irish historian, said that the West's biased policy leanson religious reasons.

“The Western attitude towards the conflict is unfortunatelyconditioned by history, culture, and contemporary US politics. Thehistorical residue of Western Christian sympathy for the Armenianspersists, despite all contemporary facts,” the expert added.

Walsh noted that Armenians use the concept of“democracy” tospread anti-Turk propaganda.

“The anti-Turk propaganda of World War One and before is stillin the Western consciousness. Similarly, Armenians have availedthemselves of the current Washington ideology directed againstRussia, China, and Iran to place themselves in the "democratic"camp against the "authoritarians" of the East and Eurasia," thehistorian emphasised.

But as we know, Armenia failed once again in the real war inGarabagh, and Azerbaijan liberated its own historical territoriesin 2020.

Touching on the official and unofficial travels to Azerbaijan'sGarabagh, an expert said that these visits may play a role infuture.

“The visits are necessary and essential in making small gainsand encouraging some influential Westerners to give a truer pictureof the situation. It may not have a massive impact, but Azerbaijan,working against history, culture and politics, has to engage inthis kind of long-term work that will pay dividends in the future,”he added.

Patrick Walsh also noted that Garabagh's history should belearned in foreign countries to diminish Armenian lies.

“Azerbaijan's case is excellent, and it has to be told in theWest to combat Armenian misinformation, which is everywhere,” theexpert noted.

The historian said that Armenians sponsor some Western-electedpoliticians and representatives of organisations that haveauthority on the continent, and this is bad fortune.

“This is an unfortunate fact of life because of the prevalenceof powerful Armenian interest groups in some parts of the West whosponsor elected representatives. Pressure groups, it is well known,distort the democratic process in the West. This is widelyunderstood by political scientists and indeed the general public,”he said.

The expert also underlined the role of the Armenian diaspora inEurope as an obstacle to hearing the truth about Garabagh.

“They are a fundamental part of Western democracy that is, atthe same time, a hindrance to understanding the facts of thesituation. The Armenians have a great advantage in this area withtheir large and wealthy diaspora and lobby groups. It is just anunfortunate fact of life that only counterarguments can combat.”Walsh said in conclusion.