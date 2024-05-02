Amir Issues Decision Forming National Planning Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Thursday Amiri Decision No. 14 of 2024 forming the National Planning Council.
The decision stipulated that the National Planning Council be headed by the Prime Minister, with the Minister of Finance as Vice President, and the membership of:
1- Minister of Environment and Climate Change
2- Minister of Education and Higher Education
3- Minister of Commerce and Industry
4- Minister of Labour
5- Minister of Communications and Information Technology
6- Minister of Municipality
7- Minister of State for Energy Affairs
8- Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs
9- Secretary-General of the National Planning Council
The president of the Council may add representatives of other concerned parties to the Council's membership. The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
MENAFN02052024000063011010ID1108166670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.