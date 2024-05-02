Amir Appoints Secretary-General Of National Planning Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Thursday Amiri Decision No. 15 of 2024 appointing HE Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa as Secretary-General of the National Planning Council.

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.