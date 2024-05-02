Zelensky Says Heads Of State From All Continents Invited To Peace Summit In Switzerland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that every peace-loving nation is interested in attending the Peace Summit, because it is about genuine respect for international law and peaceful coexistence throughout the world.

He reported this on the social media site X , according to Ukrinform.

"As Swiss President Viola Amherd and I previously agreed, the first Peace Summit will take place on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, near Luzern, Switzerland. Heads of state and government from all continents are invited and expected to attend," Zelensky said.

He stressed that "the summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and international law."

He added that all states invited to the summit had demonstrated their commitment to these principles.

"I am certain that every peace-loving nation in the world is interested in attending the Summit, because its significance extends far beyond Ukraine. It is about every nation's global role, as well as genuine respect for international law and peaceful coexistence throughout the world," Zelensky said.

He recalled that "these common rules, enshrined in the UN Charter, protect all nations from attack and violence."

"It is thus our shared global responsibility to protect them through real action rather than just words. This is what the first Peace Summit in Switzerland is all about," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine