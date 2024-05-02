Visit Qatar To Take Centre Stage At Arabian Travel Market

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The exhibition features over 1500 exhibitors and participants from more than 150 countries.

Visit Qatar will be participating in the 31st edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) conference this year in Dubai, UAE from May 6 to 9 to showcase upcoming destinations Qatar offers to the travel and tourism industry. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to explore new areas in the tourism market, highlight the benefits of cooperation, and attract additional investment in the tourism sector.

During its participation, Visit Qatar will lead a diverse delegation team consisting of 43 representatives of tourism sector, in the Qatari Pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Visit Qatar double decker stand,

spans over 600 square metres with 150 square metres for the upper deck.

The stand has a digital 'inspiration wall' featuring videos that showcase Qatar as a tourist destination. Visit Qatar, together with Heenat Salma, present a cultural area at the stand including four activities: Sadu weaving, kohl, and body oil making. These activities highlight Qatar's rich heritage and traditions, offering attendees to indulge in local, Qatari culture. In addition, the stand features 'Visit Qatar Caf in collaboration with Qinwan'.

The Qatar Pavilion will also include an interactive activity with an augmented reality device, where visitors will be able to take photos and receive them as souvenirs.

ATM 2024 is considered the leading travel and trade show for travel and tourism industry professionals both locally and internationally. ATM 2024 is returning under the theme, 'Empowering Innovation - Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship'.

Visit Qatar is ramping up its presence at trade exhibitions to firmly establish itself at key events, showcasing its premier offerings to the region. This provides a platform for meaningful discussions and exchanges with leading figures in the Middle East's travel and tourism industry.

Commenting on Visit Qatar's participation, at the 31st edition of ATM, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said:“Qatar has solidified its position as an attractive tourist destination, having already welcomed almost 1.7 million visitors since the beginning of the year. At Visit Qatar, we believe it is crucial to increase our participation in conventions, exhibitions, and conferences worldwide to highlight Qatar's tourism offerings and future developments, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 that seeks economic diversification in the upcoming years. By participating in this year's edition, we look forward to conducting fruitful discussions and exchanges with leading industry experts and officials from the travel and tourism sector in the region. This will support the tourism industry, stimulate demand, and attract more investment both regionally and globally.”

Qatar continues to be a highly attractive world-class tourist destination for GCC visitors. Visitors from the GCC make up a large portion of travellers coming into Qatar, facilitated by multiple points of entry including land, air, and sea. This was seen during the first quarter of the year, when Qatar hosted major events such as the AFC Asian Cup 2023TM, the 20th anniversary of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, the 13th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival, the Web Summit, and Doha Expo 2023. Qatar welcomed almost 1.7 million visitors in the first quarter of 2024, with 44% being from the GCC. The leading number of visitors was from Saudi Arabia, followed by Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and UAE. With the highly-anticipated unified GCC tourist visa, Qatar aims to further welcome more visitors from the region and offer them unparalleled touristic experiences with a dedication to Service Excellence. In addition, Qatar Airways, the country's award-winning national carrier, facilitates seamless travel to the country from 177 international destinations.





The main objective of ATM 2024 is to facilitate networking between travel and tourism industry giants of the Middle East. With over 1,500 exhibitors, attendees from over 150 countries, and over 23, 000 annual visitors, ATM is one of the largest travel and tourism conferences in the world. ATM hosts tourism boards, hotels, airlines, tour operators, technology providers, and more. Held every year in Dubai, ATM 2024 will be running in its 31st edition. One of the largest of its kind, the conference allows thousands in the Middle East's travel industry to highlight their products, services, and annual achievements and developments.