One Person Killed, 11 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Ramban

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Banihal/Jammu- One person was killed and eleven others injured when a vehicle collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.
The accident occurred late on Wednesday when a tempo traveller on its way to Srinagar from Jammu collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Shabanbass area of Banihal. The tempo traveller was carrying 16 passengers, including 12 tourists from Kerala, officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
According to officials, one passenger died on the spot, while eleven others escaped with minor injuries.
The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Woman Tourist Killed, Another Injured In Sonamarg Accident Sonamarg Accident: Search Operation Enters Day 3 To Retrieve Body Of Missing Tourist
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02052024000215011059ID1108165401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.