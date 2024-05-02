One Person Killed, 11 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Ramban

The accident occurred late on Wednesday when a tempo traveller on its way to Srinagar from Jammu collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Shabanbass area of Banihal. The tempo traveller was carrying 16 passengers, including 12 tourists from Kerala, officials said.

According to officials, one passenger died on the spot, while eleven others escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

