Russia Riding US Right Out Of West Africa


5/2/2024 5:11:21 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Armed troops in Niger overthrew the government in July 2023, seizing power for themselves. The following months were rife with speculation that the military government would align with Moscow and possibly form ties with the Russian military or its associates.

This has now become a reality, to the detriment of Western interests in the country. On Wednesday, April 10, a Russian plane arrived in the Nigerien capital, Niamey, reportedly carrying Russian military trainers and equipment, including a Russian air defense system. It marked the beginning of a new alliance between the Kremlin and Niger's military leaders.

Following the arrival of Russian military equipment and advisers, hundreds of protesters gathered in Niamey to demand the withdrawal of American forces. Niger has been the center of US operations in West and North Africa since the two countries signed a military pact in 2012.

The US has since announced that it will pull more than 1,000 military personnel out of Niger. This will result in the closure of Base 201, a key US drone facility that has been used in operations against jihadist terrorist groups in the Sahel region.

Niger's closer ties with Russia come a month after senior US officials visited Niger and expressed concern over the country's potential relationships with Russia and Iran.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for Niger's military, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, criticized the“condescending attitude” of the Americans for denying the Nigerien people the right to choose which countries they partner with.


Protesters in Niamey, Niger, calling for the withdrawal of US troops from Niger on April 13 2024. Photo: Issifou Djibo / EPA via The Conversation

Asia Times

