EBL-Trinamul Sign Mou To Facilitate Women Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society will make joint efforts to organize trainings, events and exchange of information through their respective organizations for developing the capacity and skills of women entrepreneurs across the country.

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail

SME Banking, EBL and Himangshu Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society signed an MoU to this effect in Dhaka recently .Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL; and Nadira Hossain Rupa, Acting General Secretary, Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society were present on the occasion.

-N