Afghanistan's Female Inventor Awarded 'Dynamic' Prize In Britain

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Shahdukht Jafari, the inventor and Afghanistan's first female medical physicist has won the“Dynamics” Prize for 2024 in Britain and has been recognized as the country's innovator of the year.

Ms Jafari expressed her delight in receiving this award in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to the Platinum website, four others have also reached the final stage of receiving this award, alongside Ms. Jafari.

In her Facebook message, Ms Jafari thanked the Surry Technology Center for the nomination, the TrueInvivo team for their hard work, and all supporters.

Ms Jafari, born in Dykundi province, currently resides in Britain. She migrated to Iran with her family at six and moved to Britain in 2010 to continue her master's studies in physics at Surry University after returning to Afghanistan.

Additionally, Ms. Jafari, recognized as Afghanistan's first female medical physicist, has written over 40 scientific articles and invented two major medical devices. In 2019, she invented the“Dosimeter” for recording radiation in cancer radiotherapy and the“3D Radiation Dose Measurement” in 2021.

Previously, Ms. Jafari won the Women's Invention Prize in Britain in 2016 for inventing a new cancer treatment method.

