To Date, 6,754 Former Idps Permanently Resettled In Garabagh And Easter Zangezur

(MENAFN- AzerNews) To date, a total of 1,727 families, or 6,754 former internallydisplaced persons, have been permanently resettled in Garabagh andEastern Zangezur, Azernews reports, citing FuadHuseynov, the deputy chairman of the State Committee for Refugeesand IDPs, as saying in an interview with local media outlets.

According to him, until today, 537 families or 1,838 people havebeen resettled to Lachin city, 822 families or 3,132 people inFuzuli, 175 families, or 871 people in Agalı village, 20 familiesor 90 people in Talish village and 217 families or 823 people inZabukha.