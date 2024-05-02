(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mitch Evans Thrilled To Seal First Formula E Win Of The Season







Dubai and Riyadh, 2nd

May 2024:

Jaguar TCS Racing's Mitch Evans said it was a 'great feeling' to have secured his first victory in this season's Formula E world championship as he looks ahead to next weekend's double-header in Berlin.

Evans reigned supreme in Monaco with his team-mate Nick Cassidy finishing second to lead Jaguar to a dominant one-two in France. The result meant Evans broke his streak of four misses where he had led but didn't win and said his latest victory was an important one on a track he is familiar with.

He said:

'I've always been very comfortable around this track. I think I've had around 10 podiums in different categories and never won. It was bound to happen at some point but just happened a little later than what I would have liked (to get the win). It was a great feeling to finally get the victory and it was a strategic and exciting race. It was an important win and was good to see the chequered flag first.'

The result leaves Evans 25 points off the top but strengthens Jaguar's grip in the constructors' standings with a 44-point advantage.

Evans believes there's no reason why his team cannot perform even better for the rest of the season, beginning with the Berlin races.

He added: 'It was a good result for me and even bigger for the team. The one-two here in Monaco has never been done before so really proud of the team. We have come on the back of trickier races so to get this strong result as a team is fantastic. It's good for everyone's confidence and gaining momentum and we want to keep that going.

'We'll be going into Berlin next where last year, we got a one-two so obviously would be amazing if we repeat that but there is a new layout so there's a few new things to learn. The race will be quite strategic from an energy point of view so we need to do some work with the team to make sure we're well prepared. Our Gen3 car tends to suit that circuit a bit more and hopefully we can continue from Monaco.'