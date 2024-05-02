Dr Al Qahtani Appointed As Member Of PCA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
The Hague: The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) appointed Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands H E Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani as a member of the Court. Based in The Hague, the PCA is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to serving the international community in resolving disputes by peaceful means. It was first established in 1899 during the first Hague Peace Conference.
MENAFN02052024000063011010ID1108164876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.