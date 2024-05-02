After Russian Attack On Odesa, Ambassador Brink Emphasizes Importance Of Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Ambassador Bridget Brink emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense after another missile attack on Odesa by Russian troops on the evening of May 1.

According to Ukrinform, she wrote about this in the social network X .

"Another terrible Russian attack on Odesa with ballistic missiles, hitting a warehouse that send goods across Ukraine and injuring 13 people," Brink said.

According to her, this once again emphasizes " the importance of air defense to Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's."

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of May 1, Russian troops struck Odesa with ballistic missiles, injuring at least 13 people, and a fire broke out at the site of the hit.

"Nova Poshta" said that a Russian missile hit its sorting depot and offices.

Last night, Russians attacked Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles . Three people were killed.