Equipment And Machinery Worth UAH 162 Million Purchased For Zaporizhzhia Sector Defenders - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Equipment and machinery worth UAH 162 million has been purchased for Ukrainian defenders fighting in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

This was announced in a Telegram message by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"Equipment and machinery worth UAH 162 million will soon be handed over to our military in the Zaporizhzhia sector - we have completed a number of tenders. We have purchased: UAVs of various types, FPV drones, pickup trucks, electronic warfare equipment, anti-drone guns, Starlink systems, office equipment and many other devices," Fedorov said.

In particular, 3000 FPV drones and 238 drones are expected to be delivered.

Fedorov added that the RMA constantly receives applications from military units, forms needs, and announces tenders . In the future, it will continue to make purchases together with the communities of the region and transfer the necessary equipment to the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the communities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast transferred another batch of drones equipped with powerful cameras, including thermal cameras, to the military at the front.