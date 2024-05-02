Russia Attacked Zaporizhzhia Region 368 Times Per Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 368 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka. 139 UAVs of various modifications attacked Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. 15 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne," the statement said.

Another 213 artillery shellings hit the territory of Orikhiv, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 11 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

As reported, yesterday the occupants fired 383 times at Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov