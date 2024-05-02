Second Poster Unveiled For 8Th Global Fashion And Design Week Noida 2024 At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The anticipation for the 8th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2024 reached new heights as the second poster was officially launched at Marwah Studios. Hemant Sud of IID- Indian Institute of Interior Designing had the honor of unveiling the poster, expressing admiration for the outstanding work of AAFT in the realms of fashion and interior designing.



"I am impressed by the works of AAFT in fashion and interior designing. I must admire the way AAFT and ICMEI showcase the products in an international style," remarked Hemant Sud.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival and AAFT, revealed exciting details about the upcoming mega event, scheduled to take place from May 2nd to May 4th at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. With a grand display of collections from 200 designers, including 100 fashion designers and 100 Interior designers, the event promises to be a spectacular showcase of creativity and innovation.



Highlighting the global scale of participation, Dr. Marwah shared that around 70 countries will be represented, with garments and furniture reflecting the diverse cultures of these nations. Over 500 people are actively involved in the preparation of this international extravaganza, with AAFT School of Fashion & Designing and AAFT School of Interior Designing serving as the proud hosts.



The event, designed by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and supported by the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, aims to propagate love, peace, and unity through art and culture.



The unveiling of the second poster adds to the excitement surrounding the 8th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2024, promising an unforgettable celebration of creativity, diversity, and global collaboration.



