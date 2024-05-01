LU Allows Students To Change Stream After Passing Entrance Test

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Students seeking admission to postgraduate courses at Lucknow University will now have the option to change their stream from the new academic session 2024-25 if they succeed in the entrance examination.

A candidate holding a graduation degree in humanities can pursue commerce or science, and vice versa, under the National Education Policy adopted by the university.

Prof. Geetanjali Mishra, Dean of Academics, said: "A student who has a BA or BCom degree can apply for MSc, and similar will be the case with other streams. Also, if a student has studied humanities at the 10+2 level and graduation, he or she can study science at the PG level. The only eligibility we have set to attain this multidisciplinary education is that a candidate should have a UG degree in any stream and should crack the university's entrance test."

"We have adopted it under NEP, which aims to provide students with the flexibility of transitioning between different fields of study. Instead of compulsion and rules for studies, LU has given priority to the choice of the student," she said.

"The entrance test will be based on the syllabus of graduation only to test a candidate's knowledge. The entrance test will have multiple-choice questions, and candidates will be required to answer 100 questions of one mark each," she added.