India Supports 'Two-State Solution' For Israel And Palestine At UN

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Thursday emphasized India's commitment to a Two-State solution for Palestinians and Israel. Kamboj said at the UN meeting said, \"... India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel...\".(More details awaited)

