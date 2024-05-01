               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
India Supports 'Two-State Solution' For Israel And Palestine At UN


5/1/2024 10:22:38 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Thursday emphasized India's commitment to a Two-State solution for Palestinians and Israel. Kamboj said at the UN meeting said, \"... India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel...\".(More details awaited)

Live Mint

