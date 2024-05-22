Norway moves to recognize Palestinian state despite Israeli opposition

(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Sture, made a significant announcement today, confirming that Norway will extend recognition to the Palestinian state as of May 28, defying warnings from Israel. This decision sets a precedent that is expected to be followed by other European nations. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is slated to announce a similar recognition of Palestine before noon today, while the Irish government has called for a press conference later in the day to reveal its decision, as reported by local media.



Reports from reliable sources within Norway, including the official NRK channel and the Aftenposten daily newspaper, suggest that the Norwegian government will indeed make an official announcement today regarding the recognition of an independent Palestinian state. Similarly, insider information indicates that the Irish government is also poised to announce recognition of Palestine today.



This movement towards recognition aligns with the stance of several European Union member states, including Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, and Malta, who have signaled their intention to recognize Palestine as an independent state in recent weeks. These countries argue that a two-state solution is imperative for achieving lasting peace in the region.



Against this backdrop, the Norwegian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister are scheduled to hold a press conference early today to address developments in the Middle East. This announcement comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, with Israeli forces launching attacks on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant displacement of civilians and exacerbating the risk of famine due to disruptions in aid supply.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108244501