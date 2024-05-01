Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian Woman In Gaza's Khan Younis

Gaza, May 1 (Petra) -- A Palestinian woman was martyred and others were injured when the occupation shelling targeted Qaa al-Qurain area, south of Khan Younis, south of Gaza Strip.On the other hand, occupation warplanes bombed an agricultural land in the vicinity of Al-Dawa Street, northeast of Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.