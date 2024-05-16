Khojali Hosts Solemn Ceremony To Mark Russian Peacekeeping Contingent Mission Completion

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

On May 15, a solemn ceremony dedicated to the completion of themission of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federationwas held at the Khojaly Airport, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was attended by the official representatives of theMinistry of Defense of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry ofDefense, the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, andthe Russian Embassy to the Azerbaijan Republic, as well asservicemen and media representatives.

After viewing the photo exhibition showcasing the activities ofthe Russian Federation's peacekeeping contingent in the Karabakheconomic region, the guests were invited to take their seats in thetribune, and the ceremony's program was announced.

First, the memory of the fallen servicemen was honored with aminute of silence. This was followed by the national anthems of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, performed by amilitary orchestra.

Afterwards, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of theGeneral Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyevdelivered a speech.

Afterwards, the Chief of General Staff of the Land Forces of theRussian Federation, Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov spoke aboutthe activities of the peacekeeping contingent of the RussianFederation, temporarily stationed in the Karabakh economic regionof Azerbaijan. He expressed deep gratitude on behalf of theMinister of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Chief of GeneralStaff and his behalf to the military personnel of the Russianpeacekeeping contingent for the commendable fulfillment of theirmilitary duties, and to the military leadership of the Armed Forcesof the Republic of Azerbaijan for effective joint cooperation andthe understanding achieved.

Following the speeches, medals were presented to militarypersonnel awarded by the orders of the Ministers of Defense ofAzerbaijan and Russia, gifts were exchanged between the officialguests.

The event ended with a concert program presented by creativeteams of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia.