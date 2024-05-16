BMW Launches New Car Under Its Shadow Edition In India At Rs 74.9 Lakh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched the new 'X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition' in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 74,90,000.

This special edition comes available in the diesel variant at all BMW India dealerships and online shops. The new vehicle comes in the following metallic paintworks -- Brooklyn Grey and Carbon Black.

According to the company, the design of the new car features a sportier orientation.

Blacked Out Kidney Grille gives a striking impression of the car when looked at from the front. BMW Laser Light with its iconic blue accents makes a distinctive visual proclamation and distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters.

The new vehicle comes with a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces an output of 140kW/190 hp (horsepower) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm (Newton metres) at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm (revolutions per minute).

The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/hr.

In addition, the carmaker said that its BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on the operating system 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution 12.3-inch screen instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a control display.

For safety, the car comes with six airbags, an Antilock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, and others.