Cairo Commences Partial Trial Operation Of Metro Line 3'S Third Phase

Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir oversaw on Wednesday the commencement of the trial operation with passengers for a segment of the third phase of Cairo Metro Line 3. This section spans 7.1 kilometres, connecting Al-Tawfiqia station to Cairo University and includes stops at Wadi Al-Nile Street, Gamaet El-Dewal, and Boulaq Al-Dakrur, totalling five stations. The line features three underground stations-Al-Tawfiqia, Wadi Al-Nile, and Gamaet El-Dewal -a ground-level station at Boulaq Al-Dakrour, and an elevated station at Cairo University LRT.

Following the initiation of the trial run with passengers, the minister announced that the third line is now fully operational for public use. It starts from the expansive Adly Mansour Central Interchange Station, traverses Kit Kat, and branches north towards the Rawd al-Farag axis and south to Cairo University.

The minister highlighted that the line stretches over 41.2 kilometres and comprises 34 stations, constructed in four phases. It serves as a pivotal cross-city link connecting the eastern and western regions of Greater Cairo and integrates with the electric traction railway transport network, including the subway, monorail lines, and the light electric train. It facilitates passenger transfers with the first metro line at Nasser Station, the second line at Ataba and Cairo University stations, and the light electric train at Adly Mansour Central Station. Additionally, it connects with the East Nile Monorail at Stadium Station, the West Nile Monorail at Nile Valley Station, and the upcoming sixth line at Abbasiya Station.

The line is supported by three maintenance workshops dedicated to servicing the mobile units. These include Al-Abbasiya (10 feddan), Imbaba (approximately 24 feddan) for light train maintenance, and Al-Salam-one of the largest workshops in the Middle East and Africa-spanning 65 feddan and designated for both light and major train overhauls.

Moreover, the minister witnessed the launch of the trial operation for the first phase of electric vehicles this morning. A fleet of 10 electric taxis began service within the New Administrative Capital, marking the start of a larger rollout that will eventually see 145 electric vehicles-comprising 60 Chevrolet Bolt and 85 MG4 cars-operating throughout the New Capital.