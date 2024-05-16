Beyon Solutions Acquires Controlling Stake In Regional Software Provider Link Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Beyon Solutions, a subsidiary of Beyon Group, has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Link Development, a leading regional provider of digital transformation software solutions operating in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The acquisition, signed on May 14th at Beyon's Campus in Hamala, Bahrain, brings together two companies with complementary strengths. Link Development supports public and private organizations in their digitization efforts, boasting seven regional offices and over 700 professionals. Beyon Solutions is a system integrator specializing in scalable, secure, and efficient digital transformation solutions.

“We are delighted to take this major step to acquire such a prominent regional operation as Link Development,” said Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon Digital.“The transaction is a testament to our commitment to contribute toward digital transformation in the region.”

This acquisition is expected to create one of the largest hubs of digital transformation services in the region, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of both companies. Beyon Solutions CEO Nicholas Toon highlighted the strategic alignment between the two companies, both of which hold partnerships with key vendors like Microsoft, AWS, and OutSystems.

“Integrating a major organisation such as Link Development is a strategic move that aligns with our ambitions and greatly enhances our solution and service offering across our regional group,” said Toon.“The synergy created through the acquisition will augment the scope of the Beyon Solutions portfolio and enable the seamless delivery of cutting-edge digital solutions to our growing regional customer base.”

The transaction is pending regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Upon completion, Link Development will join Beyon's growing portfolio of digital companies, expanding its reach and contributing to its goal of becoming a global technology group.

Karim Beshara, Managing Partner of A15, a major shareholder in Link Development, expressed confidence in the strategic fit and future prospects of the combined organization.

Hesham El Beih, CEO of Link Development, emphasized the benefits for customers, stating,“By joining forces with Beyon Solutions, we're not only enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences but also expanding our commercial reach into previously untapped regions.”

Beyon, a portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, is focused on building a diverse international digital growth portfolio across various sectors. Its digital companies are expanding into new geographies through innovative products and services, driving transformational change for enterprises and governments through cloud, application, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and consultancy services.