IEA Poses No Threat To Russia, Says Kabulov

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The interim Afghan government poses no threat to Russia, India and other neighbours, says a top Russia diplomat.

Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Afghanistan, saw no threat to regional countries from the caretaker government.

In an interview with TASS news agency, he said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had drawn important political conclusions after fighting against US and NATO forces for two decades.

Kabulov, who held consultations on Afghanistan with Indian diplomats in New Delhi, believed IEA would not like to see any harm to relations with neighbours.

Russia no longer viewed the Taliban movement as an enemy, the envoy remarked. “The Taliban openly say they trust Russia as the former Soviet Union's successor.”

Although relations between Russia and IEA are growing, Moscow has not yet officially recognised the incumbent government in Kabul.

PAN Monitor/mud

