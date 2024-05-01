'Tiger Is Alive', UK MP Barry Gardiner Shares Pictures As He Meets Salman Khan In London

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Salman Khan has flown to London weeks after the shooting outside his Mumbai home. Barry Gardiner, a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, tweeted photos of the actor's visit on social media. Salman can be seen in the photos conversing with the UK MP at the

Wembley Stadium.

Barry Gardiner's post

Salman Khan house firing case

The 'Tiger 3' star has returned to work as planned following the April 14 gunfire incident outside his Mumbai home. According to reports, the actor even told his crew not to adjust his schedule in the aftermath of the incident since he didn't want to focus on it. Around 5 a.m. on April 14, two motorcycle-riding males opened fire outside the 58-year-old actor's home in Mumbai's Bandra district and fled the scene. So far, four people have been apprehended in the case and the gun was found in Surat's Tapi river.

