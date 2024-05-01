Rupali Ganguly net worth as Anupamaa star joins BJP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rupali

Ganguly's

net worth 2024: Rupali has joined the BJP, citing a commitment to development, seeking blessings and support for her new political journey. Let us know about Anupamaa

actress'

career, properties, income and everything else you need to know

When she was cast as Anupamaa, she was already known as Indian TV's Monisha Sarabhai. Rupali was initially paid only 30K to 35K per episode for the show, which airs on Star Plus.

However, according to Lifestyle Asia, currently, the actress charges

3 – 3.5 lakh

per episode.

According to The Economic Times, her overall assets are believed to be approximately Rs 20 crore, and her wealth is steadily increasing due to her ability and popularity.

Many reports suggest that her annual income surpasses Rs 1 crore. Furthermore, Rupali makes a lot of money from brand sponsorships, guest appearances, and other initiatives.

Rupali Ganguly has a magnificent home in Mumbai with three big bedrooms and an ornate drawing room outfitted with contemporary facilities.

Her passion for luxury extends to vehicles, as she has an extensive collection. Her automobiles are a Mahindra Thar and a Mercedes.

She uploaded photos of these pricey acquisitions on social media, keeping her admirers up to speed on her affinity for cars.

Rupali married businessman Ashwin in February 2013, and the two had a son together.