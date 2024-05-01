'Jewish Women Too Ugly To Be Raped': Elderly Anti-Israel Protester's Shocker Caught On Camera (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the midst of the recent surge of anti-Israel protests across several countries in the world, a disturbing incident unfolded as an elderly woman, holding a Palestine flag, was caught on camera making anti-Semitic comments about Jewish women. In a viral video, purportedly from Vancouver, Canada, the elderly woman is heard telling a bystander, who happened to be Jewish and was holding a "Rape is not resistance" placard, that "Jewish women are too ugly to be raped... maybe with a condom."

The bystander, who was of Jewish descent, stood on the sidelines advocating against the misrepresentation of violence as a form of resistance. Her peaceful protest was met with hostility as the elderly woman directed derogatory comments towards her, highlighting the toxic nature of the discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate further as other demonstrators intervened and removed the elderly woman from the scene.

This viral video has surfaced amidst a wave of protests across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other Western European nations in response to Israel's actions in Gaza. While many are advocating for Palestinian rights and calling for divestment from Israel, counter-protests have emerged demanding accountability from Hamas and condemning the rise of antisemitism.

American campuses have become focal points for these demonstrations, leading university administrators to take drastic measures to maintain order. The recent wave of protests across US college campuses amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reminiscent of the widespread disturbances witnessed during the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s and 1970s. These demonstrations have led to the detention of several hundred students and activists, marking a significant moment in campus activism.

Unfortunately, the intensity of these protests has escalated into physical altercations, with reports emerging of violence between individuals representing opposing viewpoints. In a distressing development at University of California (UCLA), a Jewish student fell victim to a violent assault allegedly perpetrated by pro-Palestine protestors. Reports indicate that the student was surrounded by a group of individuals and beaten unconscious, resulting in her being rushed to the emergency room.

The severity of the attack left the victim with a concussion, and she was unable to recognize her own family upon regaining consciousness. However, it is now being reported that the woman's condition is stable now.

The assault, which reportedly took place at Dickerson Plaza on campus, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety and well-being of individuals expressing differing viewpoints amidst the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.