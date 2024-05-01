Lebanon reports viral hepatitis outbreak in eastern area

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced the emergence of a viral hepatitis outbreak in the West Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon, as reported by the National News Agency. According to the ministry, hospitals, health centers, and laboratories in the area have collectively documented 40 cases of hepatitis A.



The ministry emphasized the transmission routes of the hepatitis A virus, cautioning citizens that it can be contracted through ingestion of contaminated water, food, or contact with contaminated surfaces. Additionally, it highlighted that the incubation period typically ranges from 28 to 30 days post-infection, with symptoms often including fever and severe jaundice.



In response to the outbreak, the ministry stated that it is actively monitoring the situation and collaborating with local authorities, including the municipality, the Ministry of Energy and Water, and water management agencies. Together, efforts are being made to ensure the effective operation of chlorination systems to mitigate the further spread of viral hepatitis.



Furthermore, the ministry underscored ongoing efforts to train municipalities, in partnership with the Lebanese Red Cross, to conduct field examinations and monitor residual chlorine levels. This proactive approach aims to enhance surveillance measures and safeguard public health by promptly identifying and addressing potential sources of contamination.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108161646